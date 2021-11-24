Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 492.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 56.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -435.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

