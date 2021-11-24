iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

