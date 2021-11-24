iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 104,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

