iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,514.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,903,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 131,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $64.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.