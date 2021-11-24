iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.00

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

