iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.00

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.05.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.