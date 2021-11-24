iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.44

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $27.67. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 426,715 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.