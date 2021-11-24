iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

