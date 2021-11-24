iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

