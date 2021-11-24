iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537,179 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

