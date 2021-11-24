iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 132,715 shares.The stock last traded at $169.94 and had previously closed at $171.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.