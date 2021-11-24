iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Verde Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Verde Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $285.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.