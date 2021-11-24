iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,986 shares.The stock last traded at $284.39 and had previously closed at $286.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

