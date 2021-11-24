iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $469.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

