iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.