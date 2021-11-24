iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.63

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 15974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

