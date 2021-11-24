iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,192. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

