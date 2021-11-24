iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

