iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.63. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

