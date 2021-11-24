IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Shares Up 12%

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.12. 2,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). As a group, equities analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

