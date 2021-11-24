J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.22. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,464. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

