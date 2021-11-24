Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.59 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Amundi bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 50,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

