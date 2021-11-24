Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $178.25. 5,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.