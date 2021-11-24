Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s stock price was up 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

