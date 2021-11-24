JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 74,386 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

