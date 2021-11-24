JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €23.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.20 ($26.36).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th.

DEC stock traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, hitting €23.34 ($26.52). The company had a trading volume of 102,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.42.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

