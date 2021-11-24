Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

