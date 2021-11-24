Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.65 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

