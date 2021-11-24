Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTYX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $20.69 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

