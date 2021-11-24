Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $2.25

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $331.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.