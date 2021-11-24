Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonos in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SONO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

