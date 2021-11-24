Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($39.29).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 12 month high of €36.14 ($41.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.33.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

