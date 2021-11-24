Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,469. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

