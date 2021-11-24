Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

