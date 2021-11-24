JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $758.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 758 ($9.90) and last traded at GBX 750.81 ($9.81), with a volume of 20670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.81).

The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 705.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 674.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.