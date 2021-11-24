JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 305

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.54) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.14.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

