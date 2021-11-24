JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.91.

NOAH stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

