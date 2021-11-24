JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

