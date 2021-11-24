Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 521,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

