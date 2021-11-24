Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $566.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

