Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CFO Anastasios Omiridis Sells 800 Shares

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KMPR opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

