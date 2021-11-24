Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $312,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,868.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.