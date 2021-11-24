KeyCorp Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BERY stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

