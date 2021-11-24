Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $197.70 and last traded at $191.94, with a volume of 1618982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.63.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

