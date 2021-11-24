Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.06. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.12 and a 1 year high of $198.59.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

