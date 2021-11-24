Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.42.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $195.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $198.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

