Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.12 and a 1-year high of $198.59.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.25.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.