KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.8%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

