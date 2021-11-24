Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.40

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $80.34, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kforce by 17.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

