Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Heritage Financial comprises 2.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Heritage Financial worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $897.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.