Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.71. 173,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

